What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Lyell Immunopharma LYEL - P/E: 4.63 Novartis NVS - P/E: 8.1 Quantum-Si QSI - P/E: 6.0 Senseonics Holdings SENS - P/E: 5.33 Cyteir Therapeutics CYT - P/E: 0.39

Lyell Immunopharma has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.04, which has increased by 80.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.2. Novartis has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.56, which has increased by 6.85% compared to Q1, which was 1.46. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.54%, which has increased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 2.24%.

Quantum-Si saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q1 to $-0.23 now. Senseonics Holdings looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Cyteir Therapeutics saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.4 in Q1 to $-0.34 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.68%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 0.96% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.