The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

NexPoint Real Estate NREF - P/E: 6.49 Annaly Capital Management NLY - P/E: 2.66 Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE - P/E: 9.46 Tricon Residential TCN - P/E: 3.77 Cushman & Wakefield CWK - P/E: 9.88

Most recently, NexPoint Real Estate reported earnings per share at $0.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.88%, which has increased by 0.1% from 8.78% last quarter.

Annaly Capital Management's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.28. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.15%, which has increased by 0.72% from 12.43% last quarter.

Most recently, Alpine Income Prop Trust reported earnings per share at $0.47, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.49. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.02%, which has increased by 0.08% from 5.94% last quarter.

Tricon Residential saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q1 to $0.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.03%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.87% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Cushman & Wakefield experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.48 in Q1 and is now $0.63.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.