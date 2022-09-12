ñol

Yum! Brands Adopts New $2B Stock Buyback Plan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 9:48 AM | 1 min read
Yum! Brands Adopts New $2B Stock Buyback Plan
  • Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024.
  • The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021.
  • YUM had about $236 million remained available from the previous approval as of September 12, 2022.
  • The Pizza Hut owner operates a system of over 53,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories.
  • It held $628 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: YUM shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $117.91 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacks