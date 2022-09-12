by

Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024.

The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021.

YUM had about $236 million remained available from the previous approval as of September 12, 2022.

The Pizza Hut owner operates a system of over 53,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories.

It held $628 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: YUM shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $117.91 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

