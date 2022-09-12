ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 6:56 AM | 1 min read
Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters
  • Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported.
  • The plant's production was first suspended in March when Russia invaded Ukraine and was slated for resumption in late September.
  • The company said difficulties in sourcing parts from Europe and Japan have led to suspension extension.
  • "Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed," the report quoted a spokesperson for Nissan.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the exit and halting of operations by many multinational corporations.
  • Price Action: NSANY shares closed higher by 0.79% at $7.64 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral