Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported.

The company said difficulties in sourcing parts from Europe and Japan have led to suspension extension.

"Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed," the report quoted a spokesperson for Nissan.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the exit and halting of operations by many multinational corporations.

Price Action: NSANY shares closed higher by 0.79% at $7.64 on Friday.

