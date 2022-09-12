ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Likely To Ease Further, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 4:54 AM | 1 min read
US Consumer Inflation Expectations Likely To Ease Further, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 250 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead, which declined to 6.2% in July, are likely to fell further to 6.1% in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will also auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets