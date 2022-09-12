U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 250 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead, which declined to 6.2% in July, are likely to fell further to 6.1% in August.

The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here