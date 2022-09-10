King Charles III Proclaimed Britain's Monarch; Date For Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Announced

The British Accession Council on Saturday formally proclaimed King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, as the new monarch.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland on Thursday, she was 96. It was also confirmed that the state funeral for the queen will be held on Sept. 19.

The council, including King Charles' son and heir Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; and Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, signed the proclamation of his accession.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me," Reuters quoted Charles saying.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world," he added.

The U.K.'s national anthem, "God Save the Queen." will now change to "God Save the King" with Charles on the throne.

Similarly, currencies in the U.K. featuring the queen's portrait will eventually be replaced with the King's portrait.

During the ceremony, soldiers in traditional scarlet uniforms shouted "hip, hip, hurrah" as Garter King of Arms, David White, called for three cheers for the King.

Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman King William the Conqueror, who captured the English throne in 1066.

Photo: Courtesy of Dan Marsh on flickr