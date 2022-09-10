China's Communist Party To Amend Constitution At October Congress: Could This Further Consolidate Xi Jinping's Power?

China's Communist Party is looking to amend its constitution next month at its 20th National Congress, a move that analysts believe could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party.

What Happened: The Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party discussed a draft amendment to the party constitution in a meeting chaired by Xi, State news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. However, it did not specify the changes that are being considered.

Xi is widely expected to secure an unprecedented third five-year leadership term during the 20th National Congress that starts on Oct. 16. This would further cement his status as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic.

The party's constitution was last amended in 2017 to add "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics."

In the new constitutional amendment, there is a possibility that the CCP may bring in a change that shortens the ideology to "Xi Jinping Thought," upgrading its stature to that of "Mao Zedong Thought," Reuters reports, citing political watchers.

The report noted that another possible change would be to enshrine the "Two Establishes" – a recent phrase which means the CCP establishes the President as its "core" and his ideas as guiding principles – this would further elevate Xi's power in the party.

