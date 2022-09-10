Halloween may be over a month away, but people are starting to plan out their costumes for trick or treating and parties. Two of the most followed people on Twitter Inc TWTR in the stock and cryptocurrency worlds shared their costume ideas Friday.

What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus poked fun at spambot issues on Twitter Inc TWTR that often involve people pretending to be Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

“Imma dress up as @cz_binance for Halloween this year. I’ll start all conversations with ‘whyy isn’t anyone talking about this??’ pointing to a scam YouTube uniswap video playing on my phone,” Markus tweeted.

Like clockwork, a spambot account replied to the tweet from Markus saying “why you not talking about this?” which prompted the appropriate response by Markus of “I literally am.”

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk replied to Markus, complimenting the costume choice and offering up his own take on an idea for a Halloween costume this year.

“I’m dressing up as a sink & knocking on random doors. Once they see me, they will have no choice but to let that sink in,” Musk tweeted.

Related Link: What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays?

Why It’s Important: The costume idea from Markus comes as a highly anticipated court case between Twitter and Musk over a planned acquisition of the social media platform is about to begin. Musk argues that Twitter is underestimating its spam account figures and wants more information.

Markus has pointed to increased spam accounts that reply to every tweet he posts, which prompted him to take a short break from the social media platform earlier this week.

Musk’s costume idea reflects the sense of humor that he has come to be known for on Twitter and from his past hosting gig of “Saturday Night Live” in 2022.

While neither may choose to actually wear costumes as mentioned on Twitter, they could inspire others to create costumes based on these concepts.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicaç on Flickr