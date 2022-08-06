What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays? Here's How The World's Richest Man Celebrates

For a person who loves memes and numbers like 69 and 420, people might be surprised about one of the weirdest facts about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Elon Musk’s birthday is on June 28, which is 69 days after 4/20 (April 20).

“How is my birthday 69 days after 4/20, that’s insane,” Musk said on the Full Send Podcast.

The Tesla CEO said his birthday also falls on Tau Day as two pi (2 x 3.14).

Musk said it’s weird things like this that make him feel like we’re in a simulation sometimes.

For his birthday this year, Musk said he had dinner with a friend.

In previous years, Musk liked to throw big parties for his birthdays.

“Haven’t had a real party for a few years.”

Musk said he once threw a Gatsby-themed birthday party at his house in the Bay Area, referring to the book “The Great Gatsby.”

Why It’s Important: Known to focus on details and being concentrated on leading companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Musk admitted to putting in some work in preparing for past birthday parties.

“My parties generally have a very high production value,” Musk said.

Parties hosted by Musk have included set design and performers, he added.

Musk admits that the COVID-19 pandemic and a move to Texas put a damper on throwing parties in recent years. The Tesla CEO also said most of his friends live in other countries.

Along with a Gatsby party at his Bay Area house, Musk said he once threw a party loosely themed after video game Castlevania.

