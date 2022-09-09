- Hershey Co HSY is planning to spend about $90 million to launch two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, Reuters reported.
- The plant expansion plan is likely to increase the output by 25%.
- The report mentioned that the move is expected to create 300 new jobs, in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant.
- "With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," the report quoted Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.
- Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $226.08 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
