Hershey Invests $90M For Plant Expansion In Mexico: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 1:34 PM | 1 min read
Hershey Invests $90M For Plant Expansion In Mexico: Reuters
  • Hershey Co HSY is planning to spend about $90 million to launch two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, Reuters reported.
  • The plant expansion plan is likely to increase the output by 25%.
  • The report mentioned that the move is expected to create 300 new jobs, in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant.
  • "With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," the report quoted Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.
  • RelatedHershey Sweetens FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Beat
  • Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $226.08 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

