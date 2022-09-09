by

Hershey Co HSY is planning to spend about $90 million to launch two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, Reuters reported.

The report mentioned that the move is expected to create 300 new jobs, in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant.

"With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," the report quoted Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $226.08 on the last check Friday.

