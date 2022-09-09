ñol

Why Zscaler Is Trading Higher By Around 19%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 12:23 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares jumped 70% to $2.1750 after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
  • MOGU Inc. MOGU shares jumped 34.8% to $2.6918 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 27% to $1.38.
  • Biodesix, Inc. BDSX rose 21.6% to $1.8607. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • IperionX Limited IPX gained 20% to $7.50.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS gained 18.7% to $183.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Aravive, Inc. ARAV climbed 18.3% to $0.92. Aravive, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.61 per share.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares gained 17.7% to $51.01.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 16% to $3.70.
  • Osisko Development Corp. ODV jumped 16% to $6.00.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG surged 15.4% to $1.57.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS gained 14.2% to $13.92.
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET gained 14% to $1.17. SharpLink Gaming recently announced plans to acquire SportsHub Games Network.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 10.9% to $10.10.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares rose 10.5% to $9.80 after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL gained 10.4% to $4.2075. The stock may be rebounding after falling Thursday following a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 10% to $1.42.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 10% to $4.1050.
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 9.5% to $63.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 8.9% to $1.59 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 8.7% to $8.11 amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 8.4% to $5.01 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 7.7% to $2.23. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 5.8% to $0.1799 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.7% to $77.24 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy and maintained a $100 price target.
  • The Kroger Co. KR gained 5% to $50.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.


Losers

  • Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares fell 17.7% to $47.28 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC dipped 17.6% to $0.6497.
  • Intellinetics, Inc. INLX fell 17.3% to $6.59. Intellinetics has been uplisted to NYSE.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA dropped 16.2% to $1.55.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI declined 15.6% to $0.8090.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF dropped 15.6% to $4.75.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY dropped 15.1% to $0.1754. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements for a private placement and warrant reprice transactions to raise up to $5.3 million.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 13% to $0.5301. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp VHC declined 12.8% to $1.36.
  • Alector, Inc. ALEC dropped 12.5% to $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC fell 12.2% to $16.56.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 9.3% to $3.52.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 7.8% to $11.31. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 6.2% to $2.55. Nocera, on Thursday, said it acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co for $4.3 million.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 6.1% to $297.99 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI dropped 6% to $12.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 4.3% to $25.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL dropped 4.2% to $9.46. B of A Securities downgraded American Axle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.

