Gainers
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares jumped 70% to $2.1750 after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU shares jumped 34.8% to $2.6918 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 27% to $1.38.
- Biodesix, Inc. BDSX rose 21.6% to $1.8607. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- IperionX Limited IPX gained 20% to $7.50.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS gained 18.7% to $183.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Aravive, Inc. ARAV climbed 18.3% to $0.92. Aravive, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.61 per share.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares gained 17.7% to $51.01.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 16% to $3.70.
- Osisko Development Corp. ODV jumped 16% to $6.00.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG surged 15.4% to $1.57.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS gained 14.2% to $13.92.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET gained 14% to $1.17. SharpLink Gaming recently announced plans to acquire SportsHub Games Network.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 10.9% to $10.10.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares rose 10.5% to $9.80 after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL gained 10.4% to $4.2075. The stock may be rebounding after falling Thursday following a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 10% to $1.42.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 10% to $4.1050.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 9.5% to $63.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 8.9% to $1.59 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 8.7% to $8.11 amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 8.4% to $5.01 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 7.7% to $2.23. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 5.8% to $0.1799 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.7% to $77.24 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy and maintained a $100 price target.
- The Kroger Co. KR gained 5% to $50.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares fell 17.7% to $47.28 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC dipped 17.6% to $0.6497.
- Intellinetics, Inc. INLX fell 17.3% to $6.59. Intellinetics has been uplisted to NYSE.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA dropped 16.2% to $1.55.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI declined 15.6% to $0.8090.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF dropped 15.6% to $4.75.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY dropped 15.1% to $0.1754. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements for a private placement and warrant reprice transactions to raise up to $5.3 million.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 13% to $0.5301. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
- VirnetX Holding Corp VHC declined 12.8% to $1.36.
- Alector, Inc. ALEC dropped 12.5% to $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13.
- TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC fell 12.2% to $16.56.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 9.3% to $3.52.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 7.8% to $11.31. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 6.2% to $2.55. Nocera, on Thursday, said it acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co for $4.3 million.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 6.1% to $297.99 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI dropped 6% to $12.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 4.3% to $25.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL dropped 4.2% to $9.46. B of A Securities downgraded American Axle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.
