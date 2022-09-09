ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Luxury Is Back. Did It Ever Leave? Tapestry Sets Aggressive Growth Forecasts; Signs Kim Kardashian

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 1:06 PM | 1 min read
Luxury Is Back. Did It Ever Leave? Tapestry Sets Aggressive Growth Forecasts; Signs Kim Kardashian
  • Tapestry Inc TPR unveiled its 2025 growth strategy and financial targets. Tapestry's global brands include Coach, Kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman.
  • The company expects FY25 revenue of $8 billionrepresenting a three-year CAGR of 6% to 7%.
  • TPR forecasts EPS of over $5 for a low-to-mid-teens three-year CAGR.
  • It sees an operating margin of around 19%, a 100-basis point expansion compared to FY22.
  • RelatedTapestry's Q4 Highlights: Top-Line Miss, Bottom-Line Beat, Challenging External Environment & More
  • Tapestry plans a $3 billion cumulative cash return to shareholders by FY25, with annual share repurchases of $700 million and a targeted dividend payout ratio of 35% to 40%.
  • "The environment is ever-changing, and we are ready to move at the speed of the consumer with agility and intention," said CEO Joanne Crevoiserat.
  • In addition, its brand Stuart Weitzman has reportedly tapped American businesswoman and fashion influencer Kim Kardashian as a brand ambassador to help garner more customers.
  • Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $35.53 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGuidanceGeneral