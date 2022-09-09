- Tapestry Inc TPR unveiled its 2025 growth strategy and financial targets. Tapestry's global brands include Coach, Kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman.
- The company expects FY25 revenue of $8 billion, representing a three-year CAGR of 6% to 7%.
- TPR forecasts EPS of over $5 for a low-to-mid-teens three-year CAGR.
- It sees an operating margin of around 19%, a 100-basis point expansion compared to FY22.
- Tapestry plans a $3 billion cumulative cash return to shareholders by FY25, with annual share repurchases of $700 million and a targeted dividend payout ratio of 35% to 40%.
- "The environment is ever-changing, and we are ready to move at the speed of the consumer with agility and intention," said CEO Joanne Crevoiserat.
- In addition, its brand Stuart Weitzman has reportedly tapped American businesswoman and fashion influencer Kim Kardashian as a brand ambassador to help garner more customers.
- Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $35.53 on the last check Friday.
