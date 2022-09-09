ñol

Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar
  • Mogu Inc MOGU board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares.
  • The share buyback plan will be effective until August 31, 2023. 
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.
  • The company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.
  • Mogu held $100.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: MOGU shares are trading higher by 42.8% at $2.86 in premarket on the last check Friday.

