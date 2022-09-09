U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.

surged 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT climbed 11% to $2.33 in pre-market trading amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

climbed 11% to $2.33 in pre-market trading amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.

rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Core Scientific with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.

gained 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Core Scientific with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE gained 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

gained 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.

rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 7.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.

rose 7.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading. DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT gained 6.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. DHT Holdings reported a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends.

gained 6.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. DHT Holdings reported a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 5.8% to $77.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

Also check this out: Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday .