DocuSign, Zscaler And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 7:46 AM | 2 min read
DocuSign, Zscaler And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT climbed 11% to $2.33 in pre-market trading amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Core Scientific with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE gained 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 7.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT gained 6.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. DHT Holdings reported a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 5.8% to $77.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

