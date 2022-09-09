- Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells.
- The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%.
- Round cells are being used for the first time in the sixth generation of electric mobility batteries from the BMW Group.
- The company will build battery cell factories with its partners, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh, at six locations, two in China, two in Europe, and two in USMCA (U.S. – Mexico – Canada).
- The new BMW round cell specially designed for the electric architecture of the NEUE KLASSE models will increase the range of the highest-range model by up to 30%.
- "The newly-developed sixth generation of our lithium-ion cells will bring a huge leap in technology that will increase energy density by more than 20 percent, improve charging speed by up to 30 percent, and enhance range by up to 30 percent," said Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development.
- Price Action: BMWYY shares closed lower by 2.26% at $24.27 on Thursday.
