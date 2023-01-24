Russian President Vladimir Putin faced growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continued for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight.

What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.

See Also: Biden, Trump, Putin, Musk Offer Condolences And Pay Tributes To Queen Elizabeth: 'Legacy Will Loom Large'

Another Putin ally Andrey Gurulyov, who is a retired member of the Russian military and a deputy of the 8th State Duma, in a nightly program, "The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov," said, "Today, I believe there is a difficult situation on one of our fronts. Yes, Ukrainians concentrated their assault troops there and started to advance."

"We'll need some time to bring things back to order. Yes, the situation isn't easy," he said, while accepting the mistakes made in the war. "You can't avoid mistakes in life or in war."

In response, Solovyov said that no matter what happens, there would be no peace deal with Ukraine. "There won't be a Minsk-3… The frontline can breathe, there can be local failures, there could be excited screams coming from Kharkiv and Kyiv. That won't change our general hard line… we'll suffocate this serpent. There are no other options… We'll bury as many of them as we need to," he said.

Meanwhile, according to an Express report, the district council members in St Petersburg have drafted a petition calling for the Russian President to be removed from office for committing "treason." The report said that the Smolninsky council, on Wednesday evening, adopted a petition stating that Putin's decision to invade Ukraine brought in tremendous loss of life and led to economic difficulties in Russia, along with strengthening NATO.

This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2022.

Read Next: Putin's Threat Proves Futile As EU Pushes Ahead With Russian Gas Price-Cap Plan, Risking Winter Of Discontent