eXp Realty Expands Into Chile

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 2:28 PM | 1 min read
eXp Realty Expands Into Chile
  • eXp World Holdings Inc EXPI said its real estate brokerage and core subsidiary, eXp Realty, has expanded into Chile.
  • The move will likely strengthen its position in South America, where it already operates in Brazil and Colombia.
  • eXp Realty now operates in 22 markets with more than 84,000 agents worldwide.
  • eXp Realty's brokerage operations in Chile will be led by Virginia Restrepo.
  • eXp Realty's cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela virtual platform, enabling its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.
  • Price Action: EXPI shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $12.79 on the last check Thursday.

