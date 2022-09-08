- eXp World Holdings Inc EXPI said its real estate brokerage and core subsidiary, eXp Realty, has expanded into Chile.
- The move will likely strengthen its position in South America, where it already operates in Brazil and Colombia.
- eXp Realty now operates in 22 markets with more than 84,000 agents worldwide.
- eXp Realty's brokerage operations in Chile will be led by Virginia Restrepo.
- eXp Realty's cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela virtual platform, enabling its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.
- Price Action: EXPI shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $12.79 on the last check Thursday.
