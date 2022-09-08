by

eXp World Holdings Inc EXPI said its real estate brokerage and core subsidiary, eXp Realty, has expanded into Chile.

said its real estate brokerage and core subsidiary, eXp Realty, has expanded into Chile. The move will likely strengthen its position in South America, where it already operates in Brazil and Colombia.

eXp Realty now operates in 22 markets with more than 84,000 agents worldwide.

eXp Realty's brokerage operations in Chile will be led by Virginia Restrepo.

eXp Realty's cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela virtual platform, enabling its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.

Price Action: EXPI shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $12.79 on the last check Thursday.

