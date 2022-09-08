What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR - P/E: 7.2 UWM Hldgs UWMC - P/E: 6.12 BanColombia CIB - P/E: 5.07 Canadian Imperial Bank CM - P/E: 8.91 Community Financial TCFC - P/E: 7.49

Banco BBVA Argentina's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. Most recently, UWM Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.95%, which has decreased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 11.49%.

This quarter, BanColombia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.92 in Q1 and is now $1.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.16%, which has increased by 1.56% from 7.6% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Canadian Imperial Bank reported earnings per share at $1.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.4. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.58%, which has increased by 1.84% from 4.74% in the previous quarter.

Community Financial has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.21, which has increased by 10.0% compared to Q1, which was 1.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.93%, which has increased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 1.72%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.