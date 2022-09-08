- Ford Motor Co F has launched the electric version of its best-selling delivery van, E-Transit Custom, in Europe, the Financial Times reported.
- The E-Transit Custom will go on sale in the autumn of next year with a range of about 380km, the report specified.
- The move is a part of the automaker’s effort to put an end to the sale of traditional engine vehicles in Europe by 2035.
- The report added that the diesel Transit Custom is a key driver of Ford’s profits in the region as its best-selling van in Europe and the best-selling vehicle of any type in the U.K. last year.
- The brand aims to sell only EV passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and aims to phase out the sale of diesel vans in the region by 2035.
- The main blockade for EV sales is to convince truck drivers to adopt the battery version, as many customers had voiced range and charging time as the biggest concerns.
- Though Ford does not have its own network of chargers, it is trying to use its in-house Ford Pro service to combat the problems of relying on public chargers that may be full.
- Ford Pro service helps customers find working chargers and facilitates payment without needing separate apps.
