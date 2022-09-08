by

Ford Motor Co F has launched the electric version of its best-selling delivery van, E-Transit Custom, in Europe, the Financial Times reported.

The E-Transit Custom will go on sale in the autumn of next year with a range of about 380km, the report specified.

The move is a part of the automaker’s effort to put an end to the sale of traditional engine vehicles in Europe by 2035.

The report added that the diesel Transit Custom is a key driver of Ford’s profits in the region as its best-selling van in Europe and the best-selling vehicle of any type in the U.K. last year.

The brand aims to sell only EV passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and aims to phase out the sale of diesel vans in the region by 2035.

The main blockade for EV sales is to convince truck drivers to adopt the battery version, as many customers had voiced range and charging time as the biggest concerns.

Though Ford does not have its own network of chargers, it is trying to use its in-house Ford Pro service to combat the problems of relying on public chargers that may be full.

Ford Pro service helps customers find working chargers and facilitates payment without needing separate apps.

Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $15.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

F shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $15.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

