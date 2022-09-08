ñol

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 8, 2022 6:30 AM | 1 min read
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'

Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone.

What Happened: Powell recollected a memory of young Jobs' short-lived fling with India in 1974, before he co-founded Apple. 

After dropping out of college over four decades ago, Jobs came to India seeking enlightenment and studying Zen Buddhism. "That was a spiritual exploration that he had," Powell said.

Reports indicate that eastern philosophies mystified Jobs, and he was on a quest for higher learning to solve the unanswered questions of science; that is when he decided to visit the country.

"He had a very sophisticated notion that not only that all our time is brief...but also the way to use your time in a very wise and deliberate manner," she added.

In New Delhi, Jobs was often seen donning Indian attire and embracing the Indian culture. According to NDTV, Jobs was often seen wearing a lungi on the streets of India's capital and would roam around barefoot.

The visit to India is said to have changed Jobs thinking as he returned to his country as a Buddhist with a shaved head.

Not just that, Jobs is also said to have been largely inspired by Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. Apple's "Think Different" advertisements, which featured some of Jobs' personal idols, also included Gandhi back in 1997.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

