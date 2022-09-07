by

Canadian-based Blendtek Ingredients Inc., an ingredient solutions and product development company, has signed a plant protein distribution agreement with Bunge Ltd BG in North America.

in North America. Blendtek will distribute Bunge's protein portfolio to key market segments. Blendtek will also provide product formulation expertise and blending capabilities.

Under the agreement, Blendtek will offer Bunge proteins made from soy, pea, faba, lentil, and mung, including concentrates and isolates, as well as powders and textures.

Bunge's proteins can be used to make many products across meat and dairy alternatives, sports & nutrition, snacks, bakery, pet, processed meat, and more.

Price Action: BG shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $95.72 on the last check Wednesday.

