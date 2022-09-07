- Canadian-based Blendtek Ingredients Inc., an ingredient solutions and product development company, has signed a plant protein distribution agreement with Bunge Ltd BG in North America.
- Blendtek will distribute Bunge's protein portfolio to key market segments. Blendtek will also provide product formulation expertise and blending capabilities.
- Under the agreement, Blendtek will offer Bunge proteins made from soy, pea, faba, lentil, and mung, including concentrates and isolates, as well as powders and textures.
- Bunge's proteins can be used to make many products across meat and dairy alternatives, sports & nutrition, snacks, bakery, pet, processed meat, and more.
- Price Action: BG shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $95.72 on the last check Wednesday.
