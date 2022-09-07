by

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX has signed a paid joint proof of concept (POC) project with a leading American manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs).

Foresight intends to demonstrate its ability to create a 3D stereo perception with software using the EV using the manufacturer's existing pair of mono cameras mounted on a large baseline.

The company's ScaleCam separated stereo camera solution allows manufacturers to place cameras on a large baseline.

The solution increases distance accuracy at long ranges, allows the detection of obstacles, and improves the safety of the driver assistance system.

"We are delighted to collaborate with a major player from the EV industry who chose to evaluate the potential of our software to improve the company's existing safety systems using a software-only solution," said CEO Haim Siboni.

Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 4.13% at $0.6633 on the last check Wednesday.

