22nd Century Group Inc XXII plans to expand sales of its VLN brand premium tobacco cigarettes to additional stores in Illinois.

plans to expand sales of its VLN brand premium tobacco cigarettes to additional stores in Illinois. The company will also launch VLN in the state of Colorado with both current and new distribution partners.

Colorado with both current and new distribution partners. VLN brand premium tobacco cigarettes smoke, smell, and taste like cigarettes but contain approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes.

22nd Century has already forged partnerships with cigarette retailers Circle K and Smoker Friendly.

The company will announce two additional distribution partners as part of its launch in Colorado.

Price Action: XXII shares are trading higher by 3.28% at $1.26 on the last check Wednesday.

