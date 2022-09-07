- 22nd Century Group Inc XXII plans to expand sales of its VLN brand premium tobacco cigarettes to additional stores in Illinois.
- The company will also launch VLN in the state of Colorado with both current and new distribution partners.
- VLN brand premium tobacco cigarettes smoke, smell, and taste like cigarettes but contain approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes.
- 22nd Century has already forged partnerships with cigarette retailers Circle K and Smoker Friendly.
- The company will announce two additional distribution partners as part of its launch in Colorado.
- Price Action: XXII shares are trading higher by 3.28% at $1.26 on the last check Wednesday.
