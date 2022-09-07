What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Via Renewables VIA - P/E: 9.88 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 6.02 UGI UGI - P/E: 6.14 Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 1.44 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 3.6

Via Renewables's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.18, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 9.15%.

Suburban Propane Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.74 in Q2 to $-0.04 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.18%, which has increased by 0.61% from 7.57% last quarter.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.91. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.35%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 4.06% in the previous quarter.

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $4.92, whereas in Q1, they were at 11.86. Genie Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.67 in Q1 to $1.3 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.33%, which has decreased by 1.39% from 4.72% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.