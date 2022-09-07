- Yesterday, Baker Hughes Co BKR announced to simplify its organizational structure into two business units from four starting on October 1, a move expected to deliver at least $150 million in cost savings.
- The company will combine its two oilfield units into an Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) business led by Maria Claudia Borras.
- It will also create an Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) unit by merging its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions businesses. That will be headed by Rod Christie, who had overseen its TPS unit.
- The restructuring will reduce the executive leadership team, cutting the number of direct reports to Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli by 25%, according to a presentation.
- The company is targeting 20% pre-tax margins in its oilfield equipment unit by 2025, it said in the presentation.
- Baker also said it is conducting a holistic assessment of its subsea equipment business to determine the appropriate model and will continue to rationalize products and markets that do not fit into its OFSE unit.
- Baker is forecasting $10 billion - $11 billion in orders for the Industrial & Energy Technology unit in 2022 and 2023 and around $200 million in new energy orders for this year.
- Price Action: BKR shares are up 0.56% at $25.03 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsCommoditiesMarketsGeneral