Lowe's Companies Inc LOW Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg has left the company as part of the reorganization process, CNBC reported.

Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg has left the company as part of the reorganization process, CNBC reported. The move follows the recent trend of leadership changes in the retail industry.

Retail companies are facing the heat as stimulus check-fueled spending has started to wither, leading to an inflation-driven pullback in consumer spending pattern.

Lowe's has seen its same-store sales decline for two consecutive quarters.

The company moved its marketing team under its executive vice president of merchandising, Bill Boltz.

LOW shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $191.99 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

