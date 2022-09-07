- Lowe's Companies Inc LOW Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg has left the company as part of the reorganization process, CNBC reported.
- The move follows the recent trend of leadership changes in the retail industry.
- Also Read: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls To Death From Jenga Building In NYC
- Retail companies are facing the heat as stimulus check-fueled spending has started to wither, leading to an inflation-driven pullback in consumer spending pattern.
- Lowe's has seen its same-store sales decline for two consecutive quarters.
- The company moved its marketing team under its executive vice president of merchandising, Bill Boltz.
- Price Action: LOW shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $191.99 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
