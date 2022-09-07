ñol

Lowe's Marketing Chief Leaves Company: CNBC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
Lowe's Marketing Chief Leaves Company: CNBC
  • Lowe's Companies Inc LOW Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg has left the company as part of the reorganization process, CNBC reported.
  • The move follows the recent trend of leadership changes in the retail industry.
  • Also ReadBed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls To Death From Jenga Building In NYC
  • Retail companies are facing the heat as stimulus check-fueled spending has started to wither, leading to an inflation-driven pullback in consumer spending pattern.
  • Lowe's has seen its same-store sales decline for two consecutive quarters.
  • The company moved its marketing team under its executive vice president of merchandising, Bill Boltz.
  • Price Action: LOW shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $191.99 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryHome Improvement RetailNewsManagementMediaGeneral