ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Honda To Form JV With Chinese Companies For Battery Supply: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
Honda To Form JV With Chinese Companies For Battery Supply: Reuters
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd’s HMC Chinese unit plans to form a joint venture with automobile manufacturers Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group, Reuters reported.
  • The move is expected to facilitate battery procurement for Honda’s electric vehicles.
  • Honda will invest 50% into the joint venture, while Dongfeng and Guangzhou will each invest 25% into it.
  • The company’s Chinese joint ventures, Dongfeng Honda and Guangqi Honda, currently get batteries separately from CATL.
  • Honda has also decided to further expand its partnership with CATL for stable battery supplies.
  • The company had partnered with trading company Hanwa Co for metal supply used in EV batteries.
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 2.29% at $25.57 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral