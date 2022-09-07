ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Fed Speakers And Beige Book Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 5:22 AM | 1 min read
Fed Speakers And Beige Book Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.74% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • International trade report for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $70.5 billion for total goods and services trade in July compared with a $79.6 billion deficit in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 11:55 a.m. ET.
  • Michael S. Barr, Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve for Supervision, will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone As US Stocks Drop

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets