U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.74% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

International trade report for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $70.5 billion for total goods and services trade in July compared with a $79.6 billion deficit in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 11:55 a.m. ET.

Michael S. Barr, Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve for Supervision, will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

