Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP has reinstated its quarterly dividend by declaring a dividend of $0.10 per share.

has reinstated its quarterly dividend by declaring a dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The company’s new interim dividend policy is a minimum dividend of 100% of REIT taxable income annually.

“In light of our recent strong financial performance and continuing path to recovery, I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors has reinstated the Company’s quarterly dividend,” said CEO Colin Reed.

Ryman said its July 2022 occupancy rate was 74.9% versus 79.1% in July 2019.

The company’s Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $227.63 for July increased by 23.6% from July 2019.

Price Action: RHP shares are trading lower by 0.87% at $79.71 on the last check Tuesday.

