- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP has reinstated its quarterly dividend by declaring a dividend of $0.10 per share.
- The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
- The company’s new interim dividend policy is a minimum dividend of 100% of REIT taxable income annually.
- “In light of our recent strong financial performance and continuing path to recovery, I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors has reinstated the Company’s quarterly dividend,” said CEO Colin Reed.
- Ryman said its July 2022 occupancy rate was 74.9% versus 79.1% in July 2019.
- The company’s Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $227.63 for July increased by 23.6% from July 2019.
- Price Action: RHP shares are trading lower by 0.87% at $79.71 on the last check Tuesday.
