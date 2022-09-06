The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

MIND C.T.I. MNDO - P/E: 8.72 LGL Group LGL - P/E: 5.17 GSE Systems GVP - P/E: 4.8 Computer Task Group CTG - P/E: 7.76 Rimini Street RMNI - P/E: 6.4

MIND C.T.I. has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.06, which has decreased by 14.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.7%, which has increased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 8.55%.

LGL Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.03 in Q1 to $-0.34 now. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.16 in Q1 and is now $-0.06. Most recently, Computer Task Group reported earnings per share at $0.15, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.72%, which has decreased by 1.08% from 4.8% last quarter.

Most recently, Rimini Street reported earnings per share at $0.07, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.1.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.