Sypris Solutions Inc SYPR

said it had bagged an award for specialty high-pressure closures for use in the Permian Highway Pipeline Expansion Project. Shipments under the award are expected to be completed by 2022 end.

The Permian Highway Expansion Project will provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing market areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Sypris will supply its Tube Turns-branded specialty, high-pressure Tool-less, and Threaded closures for use on the filtration systems for the project.

The project is expected to increase the capacity of the Permian Highway Pipeline by approximately 550 million cubic feet per day.

Terms of the order were not disclosed, and the project is proposed to be in service by late 2023.

Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $1.90 on the last check Tuesday.

