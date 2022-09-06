- Sypris Solutions Inc SYPR said it had bagged an award for specialty high-pressure closures for use in the Permian Highway Pipeline Expansion Project.
- Shipments under the award are expected to be completed by 2022 end.
- The Permian Highway Expansion Project will provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing market areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- Sypris will supply its Tube Turns-branded specialty, high-pressure Tool-less, and Threaded closures for use on the filtration systems for the project.
- The project is expected to increase the capacity of the Permian Highway Pipeline by approximately 550 million cubic feet per day.
- Terms of the order were not disclosed, and the project is proposed to be in service by late 2023.
- Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $1.90 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral