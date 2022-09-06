ñol

Post Holdings Adopts New $300M Share Buyback Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 9:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Post Holdings Inc POST said its Board of Directors had approved a new $300 million share repurchase authorization.
  • As of September 2, 2022, Post had repurchased approximately $354 million under its previous $400 million share repurchase authorization.
  • The previous authorization was approved on November 17, 2021, became effective on November 20, 2021, and was canceled effective September 2, 2022.
  • The shares would be repurchased with cash on hand and cash from operations.
  • Post held $263.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: POST shares traded lower by 0.50% at $87.25 on the last check Tuesday.

