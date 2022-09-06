- Post Holdings Inc POST said its Board of Directors had approved a new $300 million share repurchase authorization.
- As of September 2, 2022, Post had repurchased approximately $354 million under its previous $400 million share repurchase authorization.
- The previous authorization was approved on November 17, 2021, became effective on November 20, 2021, and was canceled effective September 2, 2022.
- The shares would be repurchased with cash on hand and cash from operations.
- Post held $263.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: POST shares traded lower by 0.50% at $87.25 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.