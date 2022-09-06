by

Post Holdings Inc POST said its Board of Directors had approved a new $300 million share repurchase authorization.

The previous authorization was approved on November 17, 2021, became effective on November 20, 2021, and was canceled effective September 2, 2022.

The shares would be repurchased with cash on hand and cash from operations.

Post held $263.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: POST shares traded lower by 0.50% at $87.25 on the last check Tuesday.

