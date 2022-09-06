Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares climbed 19% to $37.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares gained 9.8% to $2.24 in pre-market trading.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL rose 7.6% to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire Brigham Minerals, Bloomberg reported.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 7.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP gained 6.7% to $75.65 in pre-market trading. CoStar Group will replace PVH in the S&P 500 on Monday, September 19.

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 6.2% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH gained 5.5% to $38.48 in pre-market trading. Invitation Homes will replace PENN Entertainment in the S&P 500 on Monday, September 19.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG rose 4.9% to $16.98 in pre-market trading. Koninklijke Philips agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, said the U.S. Justice Department.

Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 1.2% to $29.12 in pre-market trading. CVS Health agreed to buy Signify Health for around $8 billion in cash.

