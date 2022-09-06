ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CoStar Group, Brigham Minerals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
CoStar Group, Brigham Minerals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares climbed 19% to $37.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday.
  • Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares gained 9.8% to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL rose 7.6% to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire Brigham Minerals, Bloomberg reported.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 7.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
  • CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP gained 6.7% to $75.65 in pre-market trading. CoStar Group will replace PVH in the S&P 500 on Monday, September 19.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 6.2% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Invitation Homes Inc. INVH gained 5.5% to $38.48 in pre-market trading. Invitation Homes will replace PENN Entertainment in the S&P 500 on Monday, September 19.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG rose 4.9% to $16.98 in pre-market trading. Koninklijke Philips agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, said the U.S. Justice Department.
  • Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 1.2% to $29.12 in pre-market trading. CVS Health agreed to buy Signify Health for around $8 billion in cash.

Also check this out: US Stocks Record Third Consecutive Weekly Loss But Market Volatility Decreases .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas