U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. At a reading of 44.1, the services flash PMI for August came in below expectations,3 with analysts expecting no improvement in the month's final reading.
- The ISM services index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services index is expected to decline to 55.1 in August from previous reading of 56.7.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for August is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.