U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. At a reading of 44.1, the services flash PMI for August came in below expectations,3 with analysts expecting no improvement in the month's final reading.

The ISM services index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services index is expected to decline to 55.1 in August from previous reading of 56.7.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Investor Movement Index for August is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

