Was Starship A Success? While The Results Remain To Be Seen, Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Previously Dropped F Bombs About Toy Rockets Not Reaching Orbit

SpaceX conducted the first test launch of Starship last week. The rocket exploded in the air, less than four minutes after take-off, damaging the launch pad at Starbase. CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that Starship could be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months.

Musk's young son may have foreshadowed the event while playing with toy rockets last year.

What Happened: In August 2022, the two-year-old son of Musk and singer Grimes has become frustrated with his toy rockets after realizing they don’t reach orbit. The realization was shared on Twitter by Grimes at the time.

“F***in rocket is too f***in heavy,” X AE A-12 said, according to a tweet from Grimes.

Grimes said the comment came after her son’s toy rocket “failed to reach orbit.”

One user on Twitter told Grimes to buy a “better” toy rocket for her son.

“He has destroyed them all because he doesn’t realize they aren’t real and so he rips off the boosters and whatnot trying to emulate the real rocket, then accuses me of trickery for giving him fake rockets and becomes inconsolable,” Grimes said.

Another Twitter user hinted that Elon Musk’s son might want to own a toy reusable rocket.

The singer added that X AE A-12 says "rocket landing" around 200 times daily, which she referred to as “heartwarming.”

Grimes is the mother of two of the ten children that the Tesla CEO has fathered. Grimes and Musk were together for three years before splitting in 2021. The pair also have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael, born via surrogate in December 2021.

Why It’s Important: SpaceX, which was founded by Musk in 2002, has made history several times for its use of reusable rockets in its space activities. In 2015, the company landed a reusable rocket after orbit. The company also saw a reusable rocket used again in 2017 for the first time.

SpaceX has changed history for the space industry, with the lowering of costs to send rockets to space and in the process lowering costs for space programs like NASA and companies sending payloads to space.

The company recently launched its Starship spacecraft, which successfully took off and became the largest and most powerful rocket to successfully lift off into space.

Starship struggled while in air and the mission was aborted with the rocket blowing up after several minutes in the air and a peak altitutde of 20 miles.

While Musk has a mission to change the space industry and eventually put people on Mars, it appears his son could be just as obsessed with space and rockets as Musk himself was at a young age.

