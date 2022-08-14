US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan Days After Pelosi Trip, Risking Increased Tensions With China

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stopover, reports Bloomberg.

According to a foreign ministry statement, the U.S. delegations led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, and a few other local lawmakers.

China has made its displeasure clear about Taiwan having contacts with foreign governments, and especially with U.S. officials. Recently, when Pelosi visited Taiwan, China responded by sending a few missiles, warships, and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days.

Despite Taiwan being democratic and self-governed, China has long claimed the island as its territory.

According to the American Institute in Taiwan, the delegation will be in Taiwan until Monday as part of a trip to Asia.

The members of the delegation visiting Taiwan are Republican Rep. Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, Democratic House members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Congressman Don Beyer from Virginia.

According to Taiwan's Defense Minister, Chinese warplanes continue crossing the midpoint of Taiwan daily, even after the conclusion of the military exercises last Wednesday.

Last week, China's President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that Pelosi's trip would bring unspecified consequences, during a two-hour and 15 minutes call.

Photo: Courtesy of Senate Democrats on flickr