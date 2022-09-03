College Football Playoff To Expand To 12-Team Format As Early As 2024

On Friday, the College Football Playoff's board of managers decided to expand to a 12-team playoff. According to ESPN, the 12-team playoff could begin as early as 2024.

The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will meet next week to discuss the possibility of implementing the format.

The 12-team format was proposed last year, but was rejected last February.

The 12 teams will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, similar to other NCAA tournaments.

The rankings of the teams will continue to be determined by the CFP selection committee.

According to the report, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four, each receiving a first-round bye.

Teams seeded five through 12 will play each other in the first round on either the second or third weekend of December.

The quarterfinals and semi-finals will be played in bowl games on a rotating basis, and the championship game will be at a neutral site under the current four-team format.

In a statement about the new initiative, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said, "This is an exciting day for the future of college football. As originally proposed, the 12-team playoff creates more access for teams and conferences across the country to compete in college football's championship event."

"The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success. But it's important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and student-athletes to participate in the playoff," a four-person working group said in a statement last year.

Photo: Noelle Redman on flickr