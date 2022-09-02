ñol

'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 12:51 PM | 1 min read
'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and raised the price target to $343 from $315.
  • The company's Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance both were above Street expectations.
  • Straton said the company's performance demonstrates its ability to outperform in a challenging environment.
  • She noted that raised FY guidance stood out in a sea of Softlines Retail cuts and even embedded 2H22 performance deceleration.
  • Straton added that the stock could see more growth, having bounced more than 10%, reversing nearly all of its declines since mid-August.
  • She cited that Lululemon's inventory is the only thing to pick at, but she isn't raising alarm bells.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 7.95% at $317.86 on the last check Friday.

