Ford Motor Co F said its U.S. vehicle sales for the month of August 2022 increased 27.3% year-on-year to 158,088 units.

Retail sales for August rose 29.7% versus the same period a year ago.

Electric Vehicle sales jumped 307.3%, SUV grew 47.7%, and Truck climbed 13.2%.

Ford's year-to-date sales declined 0.2% Y/Y to 1.237 million units.

Ford said its total market share increased 2.4 percentage points from August of last year to its current level of 13.4% for the month.

"Ford's overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four--fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.

Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $15.53 on the last check Friday.

F shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $15.53 on the last check Friday.

