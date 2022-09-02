ñol

Ford Registers 27.3% Growth In August US Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read
Ford Registers 27.3% Growth In August US Sales
  • Ford Motor Co F said its U.S. vehicle sales for the month of August 2022 increased 27.3% year-on-year to 158,088 units.
  • Retail sales for August rose 29.7% versus the same period a year ago.
  • Electric Vehicle sales jumped 307.3%, SUV grew 47.7%, and Truck climbed 13.2%.
  • Ford's year-to-date sales declined 0.2% Y/Y to 1.237 million units.
  • Ford said its total market share increased 2.4 percentage points from August of last year to its current level of 13.4% for the month.
  • "Ford's overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four--fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $15.53 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral