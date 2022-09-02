- Stratus Properties Inc STRS said its Board of Directors has decided to return $50 million to shareholders through a special cash dividend and share buyback.
- The Board declared a special cash dividend of $4.67 per share on Stratus' common stock, payable on September 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.
- The cash dividend will total about $40 million. The rest $10 million is the share buyback program.
- Stratus held $110.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- "We are proud to be able to share the gains from our successful development program and recent project sales directly with our shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO William H. Armstrong III.
- Price Action: STRS shares are trading higher by 6.56% at $37.50 on the last check Friday.
