Stryker Corporation SYK has launched the Gamma4 System to provide surgeons with the next generation of Stryker's intramedullary nailing system.

has launched the Gamma4 System to provide surgeons with the next generation of Stryker's intramedullary nailing system. The Gamma4 System is indicated for the treatment of stable and unstable fractures, stabilization of bones, and correction of bone deformities in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric, and shaft regions of the femur.

Stryker's Q2 Earnings Miss Street View On Forex & Inflation Pressure. "Since 2004, the Gamma3 System has been the proven workhorse of our Trauma business," said Eric Tamweber, Vice President and General Manager, Stryker's Trauma business unit.

"The Gamma4 System features the Precision Pin™, which allows me to control the placement of the Lag Screw while having familiar instrumentation to the T2 Alpha System," said David Forsh, an orthopedic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Price Action: SYK shares are down 0.72% at $203.73 on the last check Thursday.

