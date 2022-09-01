What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Holly Energy Partners HEP - P/E: 9.92 Centennial Resource Dev CDEV - P/E: 6.19 Ring Energy REI - P/E: 4.21 TransGlobe Energy TGA - P/E: 1.95 Delek US Hldgs DK - P/E: 6.99

Holly Energy Partners has been featured as a value stock. Holly Energy Partners's Q2 EPS sits at $0.45, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.2%, which has increased by 0.86% from 7.34% last quarter.

Centennial Resource Dev saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q1 to $0.6 now. Ring Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.29, which has increased by 31.82% compared to Q1, which was 0.22. Most recently, TransGlobe Energy reported earnings per share at $0.44, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.02%, which has increased by 1.12% from last quarter's yield of 4.9%.

Delek US Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at $4.4, which has increased by 658.62% compared to Q1, which was 0.58.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.