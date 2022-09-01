- Boeing Co BA is likely to have its 737 MAX 7 certified by the 2022 end and MAX 10 in the first half of 2023, Reuters reported.
- The plane maker’s deadline is 2022-end for both 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10.
- The report quoted Boeing Commercial Airplanes product marketing specialist John Dyson that the company is in talks with U.S. lawmakers and regulators to extend the deadline.
- If Boeing misses the deadline, it has to meet new cockpit alerting requirements.
- "The MAX 7, that'd be the first one to come in. The MAX 10 will be right behind that," added Dyson.
- The 2022 deadline was mandated by Congress as part of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s reforms following the fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $159.28 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
