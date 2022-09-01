ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dettol Maker Reckitt Benckiser's CEO Steps Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
Dettol Maker Reckitt Benckiser's CEO Steps Down
  • England-based consumer company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RBGLY RBGPF Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September.
  • Narasimhan joined the Dettol cleaning products maker in September 2019. He was the first outsider candidate to assume the role since Reckitt’s formation, Reuters reported.
  • He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the Board evaluates and selects the future leadership.
  • Durante will cease to be the Senior Independent Director and step down from the Nomination, Remuneration, and CRSEC Committees of the Board.
  • Andrew Bonfield will be appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director to hold the role for an interim period until Jeremy Darroch joins the Board on November 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: RBGLY shares closed higher by 0.72% at $15.63 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementMediaGeneral