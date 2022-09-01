- England-based consumer company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RBGLY RBGPF Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September.
- Narasimhan joined the Dettol cleaning products maker in September 2019. He was the first outsider candidate to assume the role since Reckitt’s formation, Reuters reported.
- He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the Board evaluates and selects the future leadership.
- Durante will cease to be the Senior Independent Director and step down from the Nomination, Remuneration, and CRSEC Committees of the Board.
- Andrew Bonfield will be appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director to hold the role for an interim period until Jeremy Darroch joins the Board on November 1, 2022.
- Price Action: RBGLY shares closed higher by 0.72% at $15.63 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
