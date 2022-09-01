by

England-based consumer company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RBGLY RBGPF Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September.

Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September. Narasimhan joined the Dettol cleaning products maker in September 2019. He was the first outsider candidate to assume the role since Reckitt’s formation, Reuters reported.

He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the Board evaluates and selects the future leadership.

Durante will cease to be the Senior Independent Director and step down from the Nomination, Remuneration, and CRSEC Committees of the Board.

Andrew Bonfield will be appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director to hold the role for an interim period until Jeremy Darroch joins the Board on November 1, 2022.

Price Action: RBGLY shares closed higher by 0.72% at $15.63 on Wednesday.

RBGLY shares closed higher by 0.72% at $15.63 on Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementMediaGeneral