by

Amazon.com Inc AMZN launched Amazon Warehousing & Distribution to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues.

launched Amazon Warehousing & Distribution to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues. From 2023, sellers can use AWD to send their inventory to any location, including wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores.

Also Read: Amazon’s Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues

Amazon’s Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues The pay-as-you-go service will also help sellers significantly cut logistics costs.

Amazon explored subletting at least 10 million square feet of space and vacating even more by ending leases with landlords to cut costs.

Amazon shocked investors after reporting slowing growth and a weak profit outlook attributed to overbuilding during the pandemic.

Amazon added to revenue streams ahead of the holiday season to counter inflation and other costs amid pandemic recovery.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.51% at $126.12 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

AMZN shares traded lower by 0.51% at $126.12 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia