- Amazon.com Inc AMZN launched Amazon Warehousing & Distribution to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues.
- From 2023, sellers can use AWD to send their inventory to any location, including wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores.
- The pay-as-you-go service will also help sellers significantly cut logistics costs.
- Amazon explored subletting at least 10 million square feet of space and vacating even more by ending leases with landlords to cut costs.
- Amazon shocked investors after reporting slowing growth and a weak profit outlook attributed to overbuilding during the pandemic.
- Amazon added to revenue streams ahead of the holiday season to counter inflation and other costs amid pandemic recovery.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.51% at $126.12 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
