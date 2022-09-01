ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Amazon Introduces New Initiative To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN launched Amazon Warehousing & Distribution to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues.
  • From 2023, sellers can use AWD to send their inventory to any location, including wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores.
  • Also Read: Amazon’s Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues
  • The pay-as-you-go service will also help sellers significantly cut logistics costs.
  • Amazon explored subletting at least 10 million square feet of space and vacating even more by ending leases with landlords to cut costs.
  • Amazon shocked investors after reporting slowing growth and a weak profit outlook attributed to overbuilding during the pandemic.
  • Amazon added to revenue streams ahead of the holiday season to counter inflation and other costs amid pandemic recovery.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.51% at $126.12 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia