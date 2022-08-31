ñol

Walmart Takes Stake In This Rancher-Owned Beef Company In Nebraska

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Walmart Takes Stake In This Rancher-Owned Beef Company In Nebraska
  • Walmart Inc WMT has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company in Nebraska.
  • The equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus beef from Sustainable Beef LLC's new beef processing facility. 
  • The partnership is expected to help supplement the beef industry and provide additional prospects for ranchers to increase their business.
  • As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef's board.
  • Walmart's investment will help Sustainable Beef LLC open a beef processing facility in North Platte, Nebraska.
  • The facility is expected to open by late 2024 and create more than 800 new jobs.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $132.65 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

