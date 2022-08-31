- Walmart Inc WMT has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company in Nebraska.
- The equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus beef from Sustainable Beef LLC's new beef processing facility.
- The partnership is expected to help supplement the beef industry and provide additional prospects for ranchers to increase their business.
- As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef's board.
- Walmart's investment will help Sustainable Beef LLC open a beef processing facility in North Platte, Nebraska.
- The facility is expected to open by late 2024 and create more than 800 new jobs.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $132.65 on the last check Wednesday.
