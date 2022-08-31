- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED gained 16.8% to $2.64 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 15.5% to $5.91.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT climbed 12.9% to $16.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Snap Inc. SNAP gained 11.1% to $11.12 after the company announced restructuring plans to increase focus on community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. The company said it will reduce the size of its team by roughly 20%.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 9.6% to $5.63 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $6.50 to $8.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 8% to $25.01.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB jumped 7.8% to $46.73.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX gained 7.1% to $79.89. Mirati Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $3.18 per share.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU rose 6.6% to $48.90 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $58 to $64.10.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU gained 6.5% to $146.67. Baidu, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 6.2% to $166.95 in reaction to Snap's restructuring plan, which includes a focus on growth and augmented reality as well as a 20% workforce reduction.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS gained 4.9% to $23.03 in reaction to Snap's restructuring plan, which includes a focus on growth and augmented reality as well as a 20% workforce reduction.
