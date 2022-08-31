ñol

There's Upside In Baidu Post Q2 Beat From Cloud Share Gains, Margin Execution, Analysts Say

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 1:21 PM | 1 min read
  • Baidu, Inc BIDU reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to $4.43 billion, beating the consensus.
  • Baidu's Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $2.36 beat the consensus.
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy and price target of $275.
  • Results were ahead of expectations despite the macro impact and COVID lockdowns, with the outperformance from Cloud at 31% YoY revenue growth. 
  • Lee believes the quarter validates Baidu's upfront investments in digital transformation for traditional sectors, autonomous driving in connected infrastructure, and OEM solutions. 
  • At the same time, management executed on margins, beating expectations by five percentage points, reflecting increased cost efficiency.
  • With signs of continued recovery in 2H22, he feels confident about his FY24 EBITDA of 38.5 billion RMB and maintains BIDU as a top pick on China's Internet. 
  • Lee views the stock as attractive and sees its opportunities in Cloud and autonomous driving as "call options." 
  • Citi analyst Alicia Yap cut the price target to $204 from $223 and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The company delivered a "solid" Q2, with total revenue relatively in line while non-GAAP operating income came in stronger than expected thanks to efficient cost optimization efforts, Yap noted. 
  • Baidu remains well-positioned to "ride on digitalization of industrial internet, city urbanization initiatives, and carbon neutral target," he added.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 5.35% at $145.06 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

