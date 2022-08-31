What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP - P/E: 1.95 Triton International TRTN - P/E: 5.96 Patriot Transportation PATI - P/E: 4.23 DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93 Ducommun DCO - P/E: 4.08

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%.

This quarter, Triton International experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $2.76 in Q1 and is now $2.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.33%, which has increased by 0.13% from 4.2% last quarter.

Patriot Transportation has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.22, which has increased by 257.14% compared to Q2, which was -0.14. DLH Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q2 to $0.34 now. Ducommun has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.76, which has increased by 13.43% compared to Q1, which was 0.67.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.