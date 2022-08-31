by

General Motors Co's GM joint venture in China is launching a two-seater convertible electric vehicle, Cabrio, on September 1, 2022, Bloomberg reports.

joint venture in China is launching a two-seater convertible electric vehicle, Cabrio, on September 1, 2022, Bloomberg reports. The launch follows the joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile's previous offering, Hongguang Mini.

Cabrio is expected to cost between 100,000 yuan ($14,500) and 200,000 yuan.

The car will be allotted by a lottery system, the winners of which will be announced later in September.

The lottery system is due to a small production window of 100 to 200 cars a month.

Price Action: GM shares closed lower by 0.74% at $39.13 on Tuesday.

